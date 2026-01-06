Ole Miss Football Signs Top-100 Linebacker, Coveted Mississippi Native to Portal Haul

Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones has shut down his transfer process and will sign with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Monday night.

Jones checks in as a Top-100 linebacker in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple premier programs emerging as threats in his recruitment with Ole Miss ultimately beating out the Florida State Seminoles for his services.

Jones is fresh off a dominant sophomore campaign for the Golden Eagles where he logged 135 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

That was highest tackle total in the Sun Belt where it ultimately earned him first-team All-Conference honors.

Golding and Co. picked up steam for the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder that is coming off of an all-conference season in Hattiesburg (Miss.) - never looking back in order to secure his commitment.

BREAKING: Southern Miss star LB Chris Jones has committed to Ole Miss, he tells On3’s @PeteNakos🦈



Jones totaled 133 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season.https://t.co/1cIrjl8chK pic.twitter.com/lDR0zXG6yy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

Jones wrapped up his career at Southern Miss with 179 tackles in two seasons. He also logged 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Now, Ole Miss inks the productive defender to the program's Transfer Portal haul with defensive reinforcements stealing the spotlight across the first 96 hours of the window.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau also committed to Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday after a visit to campus as a headliner in the haul.

Golding and Co. prioritized the talented SEC defender where he was in line to take visits to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats, but a visit to Oxford sealed the deal after signing with the Rebels.

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 340-pounder out of the Peach State, appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

Courtesy of Chris Jones on X.

Once the stud defensive lineman entered the Transfer Portal, he emerged as a Top-10 prospect at his position with the Ole Miss Rebels quickly priotizing him.

Now, after two seasons in Gainesville, Boireau is headed up to the Magnolia State with multiple years of eligibility.

Ole Miss now has over a handful of signees as Golding retools the roster for the 2026 season.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: