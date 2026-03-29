Ole Miss Football Surging for Dynamic Houston Cougars, Mississippi State Target

Seminary (Miss.) cornerback Stanley Peters continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the Magnolia State standout.

Peters has enjoyed a strong stretch in his recruitment with multiple new offers rolling in as of late after a strong junior campaign in 2025.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles, among others, amid a major offseason.

But there is one contender firmly in the lead for Peters as he prepares for visits: The Ole Miss Rebels.

Peters was back in Oxford on Friday for the Ole Miss Rebels' first Spring Camp practice as the coaching staff rolls out the red carpet for members of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

After a historic 2025 season where the Rebels clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff - then capturing a pair of wins before a semifinal loss to the Miami Hurricanes - there's a primary focus on continuing the reload the roster moving forward.

“Obviously with the run we made in the playoffs and the haul we got in the transfer portal, it seems we’re in a really good spot with Pete moving forward,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told The Ole Miss Spirit this week.

“We’re excited. It’s a Sunday night game so we’ll be the only show in town, literally, in Nashville but also kind of nationally with that game being on ABC. That’ll be a really, really cool matchup with Louisville. I think they’re going to have a good team.”

It starts with being able to lock down the Magnolia State and keep the culture alive in Mississippi with Peters emerging as a primary target for the Ole Miss program in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, with a visit under his belt already this offseason, Peters will make his way back in the coming weeks as the program intensifies its pursuit for the in-state standout.

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