Ole Miss Football Target Backs Off Texas Longhorns Commitment, Rebels Eyeing Flip
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon is back on the market after reopening his recruitment and backing off of a commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.
Berymon, the No. 4 rated prospect in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in June, but it didn't stopped programs from pushing for a flip this fall as the Early Signing Period nears.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program looking to stack talent in the trenches for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has earned a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, entering the race.
But the Texas Longhorns ultimately separated themselves from the pack in order to land the pledge.
Now, he's back on the market after opening things up less than five weeks until the Early Signing Period in December. Will Ole Miss further intensify its push?
Ole Miss has a foot on the gas in this one - and with one game day visit under his belt earlier this year - the Rebels continue pushing.
Berymon made his way to the Magnolia State earlier this season for a game day visit, but has also taken trips back to check-in with the Texas Longhorns.
As the December Early Signing Period inches closer, Berymon will be a name to keep tabs on with Ole Miss eyeing multiple pieces in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Flip Target to Watch: Micah Nickerson
Magnolia (Miss.) South Pike four-star edge rusher Micah Nickerson has emerged as an Ole Miss Rebels target to watch down the stretch heading into December's Early Signing Period.
Nickerson, a Top-10 prospect in Mississippi, has received offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Virginia Cavaliers, and Tulane Green Wave, among others, across his prep career.
But it's Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers that hold the verbal commitment after he went public with a pledge in September.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is a prospect that has remained loyal to his Missouri commitment this fall, but Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are keeping a foot on the gas.
Now, the program is eyeing a flip down the stretch leading into the Early Signing Period, according to 247Sports.
The highly-touted second-level defender is a prospect that has cruised up the recruiting rankings as one to keep tabs on with Ole Miss looking to keep the Magnolia State recruit home.
