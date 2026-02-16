Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Prized Texas, Ohio State Cornerback Target

Dothan (Ala.) cornerback Ai'King Hall continues his meteoric rise on the recruiting trail this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt in his process.

Hall checks in as a fast-rising defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs battling for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his recruitment explodes.

"Hall is a versatile athlete and plays wide receiver in addition to playing cornerback. He had a pick-six during his junior season and is a threat to take any interception to the house," UGA Wire wrote of Hall's game.

"Hall does a great job of breaking on the football and has great quickness. Hall is a willing contributor on special teams and also serves as a kickoff returner for his high school."

Now, as his recruitment takes off prior to his senior campaign, official visits are beginning to be locked in with the Ole Miss Rebels set to earn one of their own.

Courtesy of Ai'King Hall on Instagram.

Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff will bring Hall in on a multi-day stay during the weekend of May 29, according to multiple reports.

“I want to learn about the people — how the coaches interact, how the players work together, see the facilities and just what it is like out there," Hall said. "How I am treated and just see how they feel about me.”

Ole Miss is making its presence felt in his recruitment after checking in with Hall twice across the month of January.

“I like how they played this season, and the coaches are great,” Hall said. “Coach Neighbors recruits me hard, and he recruits me for all five positions in the secondary.”

“I am really just getting started,” Hall said of his recruitment. “I don’t know much about any schools other than Florida, but when I commit, I’m looking to go to a school where I can get a degree that matters.

"Education is very important to me. I want to go where I am wanted. How I am treated is key. Team chemistry is important too.”

Now, all eyes are on the talented defender with Ole Miss beginning to pick up steam with an official visit now locked in for May.

