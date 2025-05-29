Ole Miss Football Trending for Former USC Trojans Wide Receiver Commitment
Waxahachie (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Kohen Brown continues his rise in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the top programs in America extending offers his way.
Brown, a Top-100 wideout in the nation, recently backed off of a commitment to Lincoln Riley and the Southern Cal Trojans earlier this month.
Since then, the 6-foot-, 180-pounder has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with a slew of schools entering the mix in his process.
During his junior campaign, Brown finished the year with 54 receptions for 1,084 yards while averaging 20.1 yards per catch and hauling in 11 touchdowns.
Brown has over 40 collegiate offers from schools across the country with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix for his services.
With a myriad of programs to choose from, the Lone Star State native has now trimmed his list to eight with Ole Miss making the cut.
Brown is down to Ole Miss, Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Illinois, Colorado, SMU and Baylor as he narrows his focus on his contenders heading into the summer.
Along with cutting his list to his final schools, Brown has also locked in four official visits.
The talented pass catcher will officially visit the Utah Utes this weekend to kickoff his process followed by a trip to the Texas Longhorns on June 6 for a multi-day stay.
From there, he'll round out his official visits with trips to South Bend to check in with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 13 and a final official to Ole Miss on June 20.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get the final crack at the Texas native as he makes his way to Oxford in June.
The Rebels are in the thick of it for the coveted wideout as he narrows his focus on eight schools heading into the summer months.
