Ole Miss Football's No. 1 Commit Shuts Down Recruitment Despite Lane Kiffin Decision
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels in June with the coaching staff in Oxford prioritizing the elite defensive weapon.
Barnes, the No. 1 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services across his high school career.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across the last few months.
But it's the Ole Miss staff that ultimately won out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs involved in his process.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
A visit to Oxford over the summer solidified Barnes' decision where he ultimately popped with a commitment just days later.
“I loved it, man,” Barnes told Rivals. “They were down there showing me love, showing me how I would fit in their defensive scheme, you know, just the players and stuff, they were all welcoming. They showed me this is a good place.
"You can just sit here and grind for a couple years, you know, and pursue your dream into the NFL. I loved it down there.
“Coach Joyner, he’s a great coach. He’s also cool with my trainer over at Texas, they’re real cool. So when I went up there and saw the drills they were doing, it reminded me how close they are. It shows that we can connect on that level right there and he coaches with so much energy. That’s the type of coaching that I need.”
Now, despite Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin set to depart for the LSU Tigers, Barnes remains locked in with the Rebels as defensive coordinator Pete Golding prepares to take over as the interim.
Barnes is the highest-rated commit in Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Class where he will look to make things official with the program during the Early Signing Period next week.
