Ole Miss Football Trending On Recruiting Trail Following Win Over Oklahoma Sooners

Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels are clicking on all cylinders this fall with the program flaunting a 7-1 record after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
In a matchup that stole headlines all week, Kiffin and Co. entered the Top-15 showdown with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Now, Ole Miss has America's attention as a contender with the win as the program continues dominating in all facets.
On the field, the Rebels have emerged as a National Championship contender, but the program is also taking strides in the right direction off the field from a recruiting perspective.
Kiffin and the Rebels are picking up steam for a current Penn State Nittany Lions pledge as the program pushes for a flip.
Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch remains a prospect to keep tabs on in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December.
Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers.
Now, following the news of Franklin and Penn State parting ways, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is re-evaluating his options with multiple schools in pursuit.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program extending an offer to the Pennsylvania native this month.
“At this time, I am still committed to Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment," Branch wrote via X.
Following the news of Franklin's departure with the Nittany Lions, Branch has reeled in offers from both Ole Miss and the Nebraska Cornhuskers as programs keep tabs on the talented defender in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
“I am in disbelief,” Branch told The Citizen's Voice. “I understand that this is part of the business. I am going to talk to my family about some things. I need some time to think about this.”
Now, Ole Miss is in on the action with Branch already planning a visit to Oxford to soak in the scenes of a game day visit, he revealed via social media.
Kiffin and Co. remain active on the recruiting scene with the program looking to flip multiple prospects ahead of the December Early Signing Period.
