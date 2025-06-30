Ole Miss Football Trending to Beat Out North Carolina, West Virginia for Top Athlete
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry is down to six schools with a commitment date locked in as he winds down his recruitment process this summer.
Goldsberry, the No. 1 rated athlete in Indiana, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad where he gained interest from multiple top programs.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Co. with the Ole Miss program keeping tabs on the Hoosier State star as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder handled business during his junior season where he threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
He also tallied another 1,676 rushing yards and 28 more scores.
Goldsberry is a three-year starter on defense where he has logged 212 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time on the prep scene.
It's clear the dynamic ability of Goldsberry is what has intrigued multiple Power Four schools with the talented two-way star now trimming his list.
He's down to the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Purdue Boilermakers.
Goldsberry has revealed a commitment date for July 7th as he narrows his focus to the contenders in his process.
The Ole Miss Rebels will be battling multiple schools down the stretch, but are sitting "very high" on his list, On3 Sports reported earlier in June.
Now, the Ole Miss program has received a prediction to secure the top-ranked two-way player in Indiana after 247Sports' David Johnson logged his pick.
Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of the top prospects in America with the program looking to add to its Top-25 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
