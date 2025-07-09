Ole Miss Football Trending to Beat Out Tennessee Volunteers for Highly-Touted Safety
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star safety Craig Tutt has two programs battling for his commitment with a decision date now penciled in for July 18.
Tutt, the No. 5 rated prospect in Tennessee, has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the country heading into his senior campaign this fall.
Now, it's the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers battling down the stretch for the talented defensive back's services.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels hosted Tutt for an official visit in June where the program continued pushing all the right buttons.
But the hometown Tennessee Volunteers held a multi-day visit of their own with the SEC rival looking to pick up steam.
"The Vols made a push, but we still lean toward the SEC program in Oxford," On3 Sports' Chad Simmons wrote of Tutt's recruitment.
VolQuest's Matt Ray echoed the same sentiment during a recent appearance on 104.5 The Zone's Ramon and Will.
"I think Tennessee's still got some ground to make up with Craig Tutt," said Ray. "I think [during his] official visit, they continued to show him some of the things that he wanted answered. But I think Ole Miss has continued to do a really nice job there.
"[He will commit] a little bit later in the month, so there's some time (for Tennessee) to continue to work there. But I think Tennessee has some ground to make up with Craig Tutt."
Tutt has locked in a commitment date for July 18 as his recruiting process winds down with the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers battling down the stretch.
The Scouting Report: "Three-phase playmaker that garnered almost 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior at Oakland High School while playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Estimated at a shade under 6-feet and 180-pounds, Tutt’s multi-dimensional skill set more than likely projects best to the defense side of the ball at the next level where his versatility and playmaking athleticism excels the most.
"A decisive mover and equally instinctual defender, the Tennessee native appears the most comfortable at the safety position where he displays the ability to match up man-to-man out of the slot while adding a presence in the run game as a secondary defender.
"The versatile rising senior also averaged over 24.5 yards per attempt as a kickoff return specialist, highlighting his impact in multiple phases of the game. Projects as a high level impact starter at the Power Four level with the ability to add value at multiple positions in the secondary and as a return man."
