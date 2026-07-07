Ole Miss Has Unique Advantage in Race for No. 2 RB David Gabriel Georges

The Ole Miss Rebels have made some interesting recruiting headlines this offseason, but the biggest one might still be yet to come.

Ole Miss remains a finalist for five-star recruit and No. 2 overall running back David Gabriel Georges, who will also be choosing between Ohio State and Tennessee.

Though the Rebels are currently viewed as the third team in this race with the Buckeyes seen as the favorites, Ole Miss already has a unique edge in its pitch for Gabriel Georges that shouldn’t be ignored until things are all said and done.

Ole Miss QB Commit Keegan Croucher is Teammates With David Gabriel Georges

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A product of Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN., Gabriel Georges is currently high school teammates with Ole Miss four-star quarterback commit Keegan Croucher.

The Rebels could make a pitch centered around Croucher and Gabriel Georges teaming up once again in Oxford as the offensive duo that helps lead Ole Miss to a national title. Ohio State is a program that needs no introduction when it comes to the best recruits in the country. Staying in-state and joining the Volunteers is another big selling point, though that part might be overblown given that Gabriel Georges is originally from Canada.

What neither team can offer Gabriel Georges is the opportunity to continue building chemistry with Croucher all while playing for a title contender on the rise under the bright lights of arguably the best conference in college football.

Some of his first major offers started rolling in during the early months of 2024 from teams like Oregon and Syracuse. It wasn’t long until Ole Miss, then under head coach Lane Kiffin, offered Gabriel Georges in late July 2024.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nearly two years later, and the Rebels are one of the finalists for him despite the coaching change from Kiffin to Golding. Many recruits might look elsewhere if a team undergoes such a massive transition, but Gabriel Georges’ interest in the Rebels is for real, and Golding’s recruiting ability is apparent.

Combine this with his relationship with Croucher, the Rebels can’t be counted out in the race for Gabriel Georges.

Over the past two seasons, Gabriel Georges has tallied 275 carries for 2,852 yards and 41 touchdowns. Given what he's already done up to this point, the 2026 season could feature even more massive rushing totals for Gabriel Georges.

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