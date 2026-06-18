Ole Miss Still in Contention After 5-Star RB Cancels Key SEC Visit

The Ole Miss Rebels are one step closer toward pulling off a potential major recruiting upset in the 2027 class after receiving some interesting news on Wednesday.

Five-star 2027 running back David Gabriel Georges, one of the top overall players in the class, has surprisingly cancelled his upcoming official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs, per Rivals. He previously took his Ole Miss official visit on June 12.

Though there's no guarantees for Ole Miss to land Gabriel Georges just yet, this announcement signals that the Rebels have done enough to remain in contention for him alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers, who also hosted the talented running back on official visits.

Pete Golding and Ole Miss got the final word with Gabriel Georges this past weekend before he cancelled with Georgia, and that certainly means something as he finalizes his decision

What David Gabriel Georges Said About Ole Miss Official Visit

Teammates celebrate with Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) as he scores a touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A product of Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN., Gabriel Georges is the No. 2 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Tennessee in 247Sports' rankings. He also received offers from teams like Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and many more.

Fresh off of his official visit with Ole Miss, he talked to Rivals about the trip to Oxford and what stood out to him. Gabriel Georges got to reunite with two familiar faces, something that the Rebels will no doubt try to use to their advantage in an attempt to beat Ohio State and Tennessee.

“It was really nice spending time with Coach (Frank) Wilson and my old teammate Shekai (Mills-Knight)," Gabriel Georges told Rivals. "We played together at Baylor (School), so that was really great spending time with him and being around him while he showed me the campus.”

Even if Ole Miss doesn't land a commitment from Gabriel Georges, it says a ton about Golding and the coaching staff's recruiting ability that they are one of the few teams in final contention for him.

Many college football fans left the Rebels for dead after Lane Kiffin's departure, but Golding showed quickly that he can coach at a championship level. Now, those same strengths are being displayed on the recruiting trail as Ole Miss aims to build out the future of its roster in the Golding era.

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