LSU's Visit to Oxford Could Become the Biggest Game in Ole Miss History

With the release of NCAA football schedules came around one game that was instantly recognized as being different from the others – LSU traveling to Oxford.

Although rivalries have always held an importance for teams in the SEC, this particular rivalry game could become one of the biggest in the history of Ole Miss football.

For more than just pride of being the best in the conference, the outcome of this game could affect the Rebels’ chances at a championship, as well as the team’s status nationally.

Stick it to Kiffin

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been numerous defining moments in Ole Miss' football history. There have been legends, great wins, and always some of the toughest competitors in the country.

But in today's college football landscape, games that have implications for reaching the College Football Playoffs matter greatly.

Every nationally televised game is an opportunity to make one's program among the best ones, and LSU's arrival presents that opportunity for Ole Miss to prove haters wrong and their old head coach wrong.

LSU continues to be one of the leading brands in the SEC because of its championship-winning record, talent for producing future NFL players, and strong fan base, part of the reason Kiffin departed from Oxford in the first place.

Whenever LSU is in town, it brings the spotlight with it. The same applies to Ole Miss since the opportunity to host an undefeated team in what may turn out to be a pivotal game within the conference makes this event highly significant.

Pete Golding can prove he's the leader of the future

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding is seen before the Ole Miss vs. Tulane College Football Playoff game in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another factor contributing to the significance of this game is the rise of Ole Miss in terms of its present administration.

The Rebels have become a team that can go up against anybody due to great recruiting efforts, aggressive recruitment from the transfer portal, and a potent offensive scheme.

Gone are the days when Ole Miss had to worry about securing just a bowl bid; the team now wants to win championships and earn a spot in the playoffs.

A defining storyline of this game could be the atmosphere in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s not common to find places in college football that offer a unique blend of tradition and excitement, such as The Grove on gameday.

Ole Miss fans in 2025 packed the Vaught numerous times as the Rebels had 65,000 fans in the Vaught on three separate occasions, including the home CFP game versus Tulane.

National implications for this game could not be more obvious. First of all, a victory against LSU will make Ole Miss look even better to the selection committee and would be a huge slap in the face to former head coach Lane Kiffin.

Secondly, this win will prove that the Rebels are not a promising contender anymore but a true national force able to beat the SEC’s giants.

Oftentimes, history has been made where preparation meets opportunity. This game between LSU and Ole Miss certainly is one of those times.

Considering all the pressure at stake regarding a personal story between the two schools, high ranking in the national polls, and playoff aspirations, this game might very well surpass every other game ever played in Oxford in the history of the program.

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