Ole Miss Jumps BYU Cougars, Virginia Tech Hokies in 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding was introduced as the new shot-caller in Oxford on Sunday with roughly 72 hours until the Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday.

After the departure of Lane Kiffin to the LSU Tigers, Golding was elevated to head coach with an opportunity to begin hitting the ground running as the decision-maker.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Following a chaotic Sunday in Oxford, Golding and the the staff immediately began working the phone lines to both retain the current 2026 Recruiting Class and add to the haul already committed.

After the first day of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, the Ole Miss Rebels officially signed 17 members to the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but the program wasn't done yet with their eyes on a pair of flip targets.

Then, less than 48 hours later, Golding and Co. added ex-LSU commit Jalan Chapman, a three-star offensive lineman on Friday morning.

But the rich got richer after the Ole Miss staff successfully flipped the No. 3 wide receiver in America away from the Auburn Tigers: Jase Mathews.

The Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels during the final stretch of the Early Signing Period.

The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in August, but the staff in Oxford kept a foot on the gas for the elite wideout down the stretch.

Ole Miss hired ex-Rebel Donte Moncrief to the staff during the offseason where he's quickly provided a boost to the program's recruiting department. - while having a close relationship with Mathews.

Following the commitment - and eventual signing - to the Ole Miss Rebels, the program skyrocketed from the No. 33 ranked recruiting class in America to No. 24.

Ole Miss jumped the BYU Cougars, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Missouri Tigers, among others, with 19 pledges now in the class.

Now, after officially signing an impressive haul in Oxford, all focus is on the College Football Playoff with Golding and the Rebels eyeing the opportunity to host in the first round.

