Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Among Top Schools For Elite Recruit
In this story:
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star edge rusher Antwoine Higgins has narrowed his focus to six schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
Higgins, one of the top edge rushers in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among others, across his time on the prep scene.
But the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is beginning to shift focus to a handful of programs after a rigorous stretch in his process after checking in with multiple schools this season.
Higgins took a visit to see the Tennessee Volunteers this fall - along with several other schools - as his recruitment exploded across his junior campaign.
Now, he's down to six programs: Ole Miss, Tennessee, Syracuse, Indiana, Texas A&M, and Alabama.
The Ole Miss program continues pushing the right buttons with the SEC school piquing Higgins interest as his process heats up.
Higgins is a Top-200 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he comes in as a coveted edge rusher due to his ability to thrive in multiple schemes.
Ole Miss' Pete Golding was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach on Nov. 30 following the departure of Lane Kiffin where he has emerged as a strong recruiter for the program.
Now, it's clear Golding and Co. will have to work in overdrive for Higgins, one of the top defensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
But Golding believes the Ole Miss brand sells itself as the new era of Rebels football begins in Oxford under his watch.
“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.
“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”
