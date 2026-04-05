Ole Miss Rebels Enter Major Recruiting Battle With Colorado Buffaloes, FSU Seminoles

Aliquippa (Penn.) Hopewell four-star quarterback James Armstrong remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason with programs galore entering the race for the fast-rising signal-caller.

Armstrong checks in as a Top-10 quarterback in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the Pennsylvania native amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida State Seminoles, WVU Mountaineers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others, as his scholarship count increases by the week.

Now, add Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program pulling the trigger on an offer this week - becoming the first Southeastern Conference school to do so.

“It just makes me feel really excited and grateful,” Armstrong told Rivals. “I’ve put in a lot of work and have been striving to be officially viewed as a national recruit. This is just the beginning to my journey, but it’s still a great milestone that makes me feel great.”

Armstrong wrapped up his sophomore campaign with 2,350 passing yards - an increase from 1,200 across his fresh,an campaign in 2024 - along with 760 rushing yards on 125 carries with 37 total touchdowns to just 3 interceptions.

The talented signal-caller also received an offer to the Elite 11 Regionals last fall amid a meteoric rise with Armstrong enjoying more national attention.

“This is a big accomplishment for me because I didn’t get an invite last year as other kids in my grade did,” said Armstrong. “I think it shows my growth over the past year and I am honored to be invited to a camp and get to compete with some of the best quarterbacks from around the country. I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.”

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are in on the action for Armstrong with an offer on the table as he continues his fast-rise this offseason following a strong sophomore campaign in 2025.

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