Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes Target Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Clash
Jackson (Miss.) Calloway High four-star offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones will be in Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC showdown against No. 4 LSU.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of Jackson (Miss.) is a player that has garnered SEC interest as his rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Jones has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, while handling business on the prep scene.
The highly-touted prospect revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on March 29 [2025], but reopened his recruitment less than a handful of months later after backing off of his pledge on June 16 [2025].
"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I have great respect for the Ole Miss coaching staff, the program, and the opportunities they presented to me, but l feel it’s in my best interest to REOPEN my recruitment 100%," Jones wrote.
In an interview with 247Sports, Johnson revealed his reasoning behind the decision.
"I decommitted because I felt like I committed too early," Jones told 247Sports. "I wanted to get to know the coaches better. I wanted to see how Ole Miss is as a family and culturally."
Now, with Jones back on the market, powerhouse programs are lining up for his services with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks also getting in on the action.
Lanning and Co. extended an offer this offseason with the program in Eugene piquing Jones' interest as he navigates his process.
But the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of the in-state prospect where he's set to be in Oxford on Saturday for the program's SEC showdown against the LSU Tigers.
The Magnolia State native has emerged as one of the top prospects in Mississippi with Kiffin and Co. still remaining a program in the race despite losing an early commitment.
The coveted recruit will be a prospect Ole Miss battles for until the buzzer as he navigates his process with a slew of heavy-hitters.
