Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Prized Oregon Ducks Transfer in Major Win

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Blake Purchase has signed with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after revealing a commitment to the program on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder finished the 2025 campaign with just 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception, but received limited action behind a star-studded Oregon Ducks defensive front this fall.

Purchase, a Colorado native, compiled 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception across three seasons in Eugene where he will now have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Now, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels reel in the coveted defender after a stint with Dan Lanning's Oregon squad following a visit to Oxford on Thursday.

Purchase was one of many official visitors heading to the Magnolia State this week on trips where Ole Miss looks to put the cherry on top to a Top-3 Transfer Portal Class already.

BREAKING: Oregon transfer EDGE Blake Purchase has signed with Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports🦈https://t.co/dfiddkRUg0 pic.twitter.com/Pcqn8nIX0D — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

Ole Miss is heating up in the portal once again with the Rebels landing Purchase and Alabama Crimson Tide's Jordan Renaud across a 24-hour stretch.

Renaud signed with the Crimson Tide as a Top-15 defensive lineman in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is a versatile defender where he took on a critical role with Alabama after suiting up in 15 games across the 2025 season with three starts.

Renaud recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss where most of his production came in the postseason after receiving the nod as a starter.

The Transfer Portal Additions [19]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

