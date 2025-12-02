Pair Of Coveted Ole Miss Football Commits Make Decision to Flip Pledges to LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels continue taking hits to the 2026 Recruiting Class ahead of the Early Signing Period after losing a pair of commitments on Tuesday afternoon.
Following the news of Lane Kiffin departing Ole Miss for the head coaching gig at LSU, there has been significant change to state of the current class.
Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has done an efficient job at maintaining his commitments on defense, but with shakeup to the staff on offense, there have meet pledges flip elsewhere.
Now, a pair of Ole Miss commitments have flipped to follow Kiffin at LSU.
The Flip Picks:
JC Anderson: Four-Star Tight End
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels anf will make the move to sign with the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class initially pledged to the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, but with Kiffin making his move to LSU, he's now following his head coach.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.
Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and tight ends Joe Cox are now all in Baton Rouge where Anderson has made the move to follow the ex-Ole Miss coaches.
Ryan Miret: Top-100 IOL
Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret has backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels where he will now sign with the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
Miret, a Top-100 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels in June, but with Kiffin making the move to LSU, he now follows his head coach.
Miret met with multiple Ole Miss staffers during his time in Oxford over the summer, but with Kiffin bringing a majority of his staff on offense to LSU, Miret will make the move himself.
“Overall, I was extremely impressed with Ole Miss’s official visit,” Miret told On3 on Sunday. “What stood out to me was how superior their offensive staff was as far as their resumes and NFL experience.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.