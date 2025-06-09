Priority Ole Miss Football Target Visits SEC Rival, Locks in Visit to North Carolina
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others, battling for his services this offseason.
Kiffin and Co. received an official visit from Anderson during the weekend of May 30-June 1 where he soaked in the scenes of Oxford.
But Anderson continued his official visit tour this past weekend with an official visit to Auburn on a multi-day stay.
The SEC program continues pushing for the talented Illinois native's pledge.
North Carolina is also on the official visit schedule for the summer as they turn up the heat for his services. The Tar Heels will receive the final visit of his process.
Ole Miss is in the mix for multiple coveted 2026 prospects with the program looking to boost the class heading into the fall.
Kiffin and the Rebels hold a Top-15 class to this point with a pivotal June stretch in full swing as official visitors roll in.
