Ole Miss Football Emerging As Leader For Five-Star SEC Transfer Quarterback

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight is set to be one of the hottest names on the market in the NCAA Transfer Portal once it opens on Jan. 2.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, he's set to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.

The Magnolia State native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) walks off the field after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

Now, according to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as the leader for Knight as his process begins.

Sources: Ole Miss a leader for former 5-star QB Deuce Knight after Auburn exit https://t.co/wro7alAl2H pic.twitter.com/C4HgoXqJQe — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) December 30, 2025

Knight developed a strong relationship with the Ole Miss staff during his recruitment process with the Rebels emerging as finalists down the stretch. Now, the program is looking to utilize that to its advantage.

Another piece to keep tabs on is the relationship built with five-star Ole Miss signee Jase Mathews after he flipped his commitment from Auburn to Ole Miss during the Early Signing Period.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

Now, with the former five-star quarterback returning to the market, all eyes are on what's next with Ole Miss preparing to make a move.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: