Prized Defensive Lineman Locks in Official Visits: Ole Miss, LSU, Oregon, Ohio State
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains a priority prospect for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has cruised up the rankings during his prep career with a myriad of programs extending offers his way.
That includes Kiffin and the Rebels as the staff intensifies its push for the touted Peach State product this offseason.
Geralds has also earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.
Now, he's beginning to identify the contenders in his process with Geralds locking in four official visits for the summer.
He'll hit the road to Baton Rouge this weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers to begin his official visit process.
From there, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at Geralds where he'll make his way to Oxford for an official visit to the Magnolia State.
It's a critical visit for the program as Ole Miss looks to reconstruct the defensive line for the future with Geralds becoming a priority.
Following trips to LSU and Ole Miss, Geralds will visit the Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Ohio State Buckeyes [June 20].
The defending National Champion Buckeyes remain heavy-hitters in his process with the program now slated to get the final official visit of the summer from Geralds.
Ole Miss will bring in a slew of priority prospects to Oxford this summer for officials with Geralds emerging as a pivotal target heading to town.
There's an emphasis on the trenches in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for the Rebels with a fellow defensive lineman emerging as a critical target for Ole Miss.
Meet the Priority Target: EDGE Landon Barnes
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes continues locking in on his recruiting process this offseason with an official visit schedule now set.
Barnes, a consensus Top-20 EDGE in the nation, is coming off of a dominant junior season that quickly put his name on the map for the top programs in America.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has become a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with his finalists set.
Barnes revealed a top eight schools in May consisting of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, Arizona State Sun Devils and SMU Mustangs.
The Top-150 prospect in America has the attention of multiple schools and that includes Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
This month, the Ole Miss staff went in-home for a visit with Barnes as the Rebels turn up the heat for the Lone Star State prospect.
Now, he's set an official visit with the Rebels where he'll be in Oxford during the weekend of June 6 for a multi-day stay.
Barnes has also set official visits to see the Washington Huskies [May 30], Georgia Bulldogs [June 13] and Ohio State Buckeyes [June 20].
Ohio State, Georgia and LSU remain heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kiffin and Co. prioritizing the talented defensive lineman.
