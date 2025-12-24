Ole Miss Battling LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes for Nation's No. 2 Running Back

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges revealed his eight finalists this week with the Ole Miss Rebels cracking the list alongside multiple powerhouse programs.

The Canada native has blossomed into the No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools in pursuit as Pete Golding and Co. turn up the heat.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with a myriad of schools preparing to roll out the red carpet as official visit season nears in the spring and summer.

Gabriel Georges led his prep squad to a state title over Brentwood Academy as his meteoric rise continued across his third year on the prep scene.

“Everyone was focused… it felt like something great was going to happen,” Gabriel-Georges told Rivals. “We had a good week of preparation. The team worked hard in the weight room and on the field.

"We knew we were ready for that game and the offensive line was great. They blocked like crazy and the whole team went out and executed.”

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with his junior campaign in the rearview mirror, the No. 2 rated running back in America has revealed his top eight schools: Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Alabama.

But there is new competition in the "Gabriel Georges Sweepstakes" with the LSU Tigers now entering the race on Tuesday. Why is it significant?

Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Kevin Smith has now joined Lane Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge where he's quickly eyeing the five-star running back to LSU - extending his first offer to Gabriel Georges this week.

Smith served as the No. 2 rated running back in America's primary recruiter for Ole Miss where he is now quickly shifting his focus in hopes of luring him to LSU.

In an interview with Rivals, Gabriel Georges recently broke down his finalists:

Georgia: “I like Georgia’s culture. From the weight room to practice to the game — it’s all about work and getting better. I like what they do there and how they do it.”

Ohio State: “Coach Locklyn is someone I can really learn from. He’s a great coach and he knows how to develop running backs. He’s easy to talk to and I like what he is about.”

Tennessee: “The environment and the coaches really make me like Tennessee. It’s a great school with great people. My mom, dad, aunt, and uncle saw it and they liked it a lot too. The coaches are the main thing for me — they’ve done a great job with me and my family.”

“I’m going to take my time. I will take my official visits before I make any kind of decision.”

