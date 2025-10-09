Prized Ole Miss Football Target, Georgia Native Backs Off Of Commitment To SEC Rival
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison has reopened his recruitment process after backing off of a commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, verbally pledged to Mark Stoops and Co. in June over the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, NC State Wolfpack, North Carolina Tar Heels and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Each program received an official visit where the Kentucky Wildcats ultimately secured the commitment down the stretch.
"By far the best relationship I have on the coaching staff is with coach Wolford,” Jemison told Rivals following his commitment. "He played the game of football and his passion is very relatable to mine. It lights the fire in me.
“I love coach Stoops because of his passion for the game and the way he spent time with me
every day,” he added. “He also showed me that I was his number one guy. He showed it in many
ways and proved it to me in many ways on my official visit.”
Now, the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has backed off of his pledge where he's pressing the reset button on his process.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prioritized Jemison during his recruitment process with the program going in-home on multiple occasions along with several visits to Oxford.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his spring visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
The Ole Miss Rebels currently hold 19 total commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle that ranks No. 19 in the nation, but only one pledge is along the offensive line.
Kiffin and Co. had battled until the clock hit zero for Jemison. Will the Rebels re-enter the mix for the Georgia native? Time will tell, but with a need for size in the trenches, he fits what the Ole Miss program needs.
