Prized Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, LSU Tigers Target Reveals Commitment Date

Lake Charles (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital is winding down his recruitment process with the Louisiana standout now locking in a commitment date.

Vital, the No. 16 rated prospect in Louisiana, teased the idea of revealing a decision in November before pressing the reset button on his process amid interest from several schools.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder out of the Bayou State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and Sacramento State Hornets, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

After a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns - along with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground - Vital's recruitment exploded with offers galore rolling in.

But contenders are emerging for Vital as he winds down his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, and Houston Cougars locked in as the finalists with a commitment date now in.

Vital revealed via Instagram that he will reveal a commitment decision on April 2 with the Ole Miss Rebels set to have a hat on the table for the coveted athlete.

NEWS: Touted playmaker Javon Vital Jr. has set his commitment date 👀



One program has gained serious traction as a decision looms.



Intel: https://t.co/xoinwEH5In pic.twitter.com/55nv8H0XBr — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 26, 2026

Once the Ole Miss administration hired Frank Wilson as the program's running backs coach, one of the first stops he made on the recruiting trail was to check-in with Vital in Louisiana - dishing out an offer along the way.

But there are threats to the Ole Miss program here with the USC Trojans building momentum - according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine - as his process winds down.

In what has been a recruitment that has seen several twists and turns, Vital will now go public with a commitment decision on April 2.

The Ole Miss Rebels remain a finalist alongside LSU, Houston, and USC, but Lincoln Riley and the Trojans remain heavy-hitters in this one with the clock ticking until the Bayou State standout goes public with a decision amid a critical offseason stretch.

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