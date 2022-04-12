Skip to main content

There is a New Threat Emerging in the Race for Arch Manning

There could be a new school emerging in the pursuit of 2023's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning

A new threat has potentially emerged in the chase for 2023's most sought-after recruit, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback, Arch Manning.

Manning had been thought to be deciding most seriously between the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, with Ole Miss seemingly falling behind, and shifting its focus

However, according to a report, a new suitor has emerged, with Manning recently taking a visit to Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.

Arch Manning

How serious of a contender Virginia is, remains unclear. Though it should be noted that Manning's older sister is currently in attendance at Virginia.

Meanwhile, Manning is still seriously mulling over his choices.

Jordan Allen with Arch Manning

“I think he’s still very open, but he said he wants to go to practices and sit in meetings," Newman head coach Nelson Stewart recently said. "He really is a meat and potatoes kid, he wants to go see the schools, he’s not about the fluff."

n his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

Arch

Manning completed 194 of 296 passes in his freshman season for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions. In a COVID shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns. 

As for a timeline, many expect Manning to make his choice at some point in the late spring or early summer, maybe even before the Manning Passing Academy in June.

However, per Nelson, Manning will continue to take his time.

"I think he’s pretty locked in with what he wants to do, but he’s not one of those guys that’s going to announce a list or anything," Stewart said. "He’s being really thorough. He’s going to get through this round and see where it is. He definitely doesn’t have a timeline.”

