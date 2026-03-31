Recruiting Class Rankings: Texas A&M Aggies Soar, Ole Miss Football Set for Major Run
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program attacking the recruiting trail as priority targets emerge.
Once Golding took over as the new shot-caller in the Magnolia State following Lane Kiffin's departure, the program kept its momentum despite a differnent leader at the helm.
“I would say I mean just the personalities are a little different than our old coach and coach Golding,” Chambliss said, according to a video shared by Brad Logan. “I’d say he’s more of like a team guy. We really value his leadership, whatever he says.”
“He’s show you faster than I can tell you,” Chambliss added. “He leads by his actions, and we really appreciate that.”
Now, Ole Miss is set for a strong offseason on the recruiting trail after hosting a myriad of priority targets to campus in March - setting the stage for official visits across the spring and summer months.
But Golding and the Rebels will have work to do as they look to cruise up the 2027 Recruiting Class Rankings.
The Rivals Recruiting Rankings: 2027 Cycle Edition
No. 1: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 2: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 5: USC Trojans
No. 6: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 7: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 8: Miami Hurricanes
No. 9: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10: Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Texas A&M Aggies have surged to the No. 1 spot after landing a commitment from IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall on Tuesday evening.
According to Rivals' scouting report, Forstall is an "electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity.
"Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
Now, Ole Miss will look to make waves this offseason after setting the stage for a string of commitments to fall in their favor after identifying priority targets on the recruiting scene.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft
Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20