Recruiting Class Rankings: Texas A&M Aggies Soar, Ole Miss Football Set for Major Run

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program attacking the recruiting trail as priority targets emerge.

Once Golding took over as the new shot-caller in the Magnolia State following Lane Kiffin's departure, the program kept its momentum despite a differnent leader at the helm.

“I would say I mean just the personalities are a little different than our old coach and coach Golding,” Chambliss said, according to a video shared by Brad Logan. “I’d say he’s more of like a team guy. We really value his leadership, whatever he says.”

“He’s show you faster than I can tell you,” Chambliss added. “He leads by his actions, and we really appreciate that.”

Now, Ole Miss is set for a strong offseason on the recruiting trail after hosting a myriad of priority targets to campus in March - setting the stage for official visits across the spring and summer months.

But Golding and the Rebels will have work to do as they look to cruise up the 2027 Recruiting Class Rankings.

The Rivals Recruiting Rankings: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: Texas A&M Aggies

No. 2: Oklahoma Sooners

No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 4: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 5: USC Trojans

No. 6: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 7: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 8: Miami Hurricanes

No. 9: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 10: Nebraska Cornhuskers

NEW: Texas A&M takes over the No. 1 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings📈



Read: https://t.co/cAMT7QhC6Q https://t.co/eHtwellcfW pic.twitter.com/Se1EF2XSKP — Rivals (@Rivals) March 31, 2026

The Texas A&M Aggies have surged to the No. 1 spot after landing a commitment from IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall on Tuesday evening.

According to Rivals' scouting report, Forstall is an "electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity.

"Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.

Now, Ole Miss will look to make waves this offseason after setting the stage for a string of commitments to fall in their favor after identifying priority targets on the recruiting scene.

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