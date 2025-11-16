Recruits React: Ole Miss Football Commits and Targets Rave About Lane Kiffin, Rebels
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) navigated a critical weekend on the recruiting trail after hosting a myriad of prospects to Oxford for the Florida Gators matchup.
In what became a record-setting night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels defeated the Gators with recruits raving about their time in the Magnolia State.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
Now, recruits are intrigued with the future of the Rebels with both commits and priority targets taking to social media to rave about the visit.
Recruits React: Week 12 Edition
No. 1: Tavian Brach - Penn State Commit
Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch made his way to Oxford on Saturday for an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the program's matchup against Florida.
Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers, but with a recent coaching change, is evaluating his options.
Following the news of Franklin and Penn State parting ways, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder quickly turned his attention to other schools with Ole Miss getting in on the action early.
Kiffin and Co. remain a contender for Branch as they look to flip him away from the Nittany Lions.
No. 2: JaMichael Garrett: Four-Star Commit
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in September after going public with a decision.
Garrett, the No. 1 rated linebacker in Louisiana, emerged as one of the most coveted uncommitted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after reopening his recruitment over the summer.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder backed off of an Auburn Tigers commitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores coming in hot.
But Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels made their presence felt in Garrett's recruitment with the program winning out down the stretch.
“Ole Miss, they do a good job at building relationships and making you feel like a priority,” Garrett told Rivals. “Obviously, they just lost a linebacker in their class. Guy that flipped over seven to eight times, so just knowing that they want loyalty and they have stability."
No. 3: Jett Goldsberry - Four-Star Commit
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry committed to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday, July 7.
Goldsberry, the No. 1 rated athlete in Indiana, chose the Rebels over the North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Wake Forest Demon Deacons down the stretch of his process.
One of the top two-way prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Goldsberry is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad where he gained interest from multiple coveted programs.
“I really love the past couple seasons of football there. The coaches are top tier in Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding and Wes Neighbors. I just love the culture,” Goldsberry said before announcing his pledge.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will return to action on Nov. 28 for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs following a Week 13 open date.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.