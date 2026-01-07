Ole Miss Football Looking To Enter Race For Elite Florida Gators Transfer DJ Lagway

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal as he begins evaluating potential suitors in his recruitment process this month.

The sophomore signal-caller signed with the Florida program as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America after Billy Napier and Co. locked in his services in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

But with Napier departing the program this fall, Lagway is eyeing a fresh start where he can focus on his development with a new school.

“Dear Gator Family, First and foremost, I want to thank God for every blessing he has placed over my life. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida. To my family – your unwavering support means the world to me. I would not be the man or the athlete I am today without your love, guidance, and sacrifice," Lagway wrote via X.

"To my friends and teammates – thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the bonds we’ve built over these past two years. I will carry those moments with me for a lifetime.

"To my coaches, the athletic training staff, and every member of the University of Florida community – thank you for pouring into me, believing in me, and showing me nothing but love and support throughout my time in Gainesville. After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is coming off of a challenging season with the Florida Gators in 2025 after dealing with multiple injuries across the year.

Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a Gators squad that struggled mightily this fall as the first-time starter.

Now, he enters the free agent market as a Top-10 quarterback with a growing list of potential suitors battling for his services - including the Florida State Seminoles, Virginia Cavaliers, Louisville Cardinals, and Baylor Bears, among several others.

Fast forward to Wednesday morning and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz revealed that the Ole Miss Rebels and Stanford Cardinal are eyeing a visit with Lagway as the pair of programs look to enter the race.

Ole Miss and Stanford are working to get Florida quarterback transfer DJ Lagway in for a visit, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Baylor and Virginia among the other teams in the mix for Lagway, who ranks as one of the top available players in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/xm6WE56Ap7 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

Lagway has checked in with multiple programs to this point - and is nowhere near done exploring options - and the Top-10 signal-caller in the market continues navigating his recruitment.

For Ole Miss, the program will certainly be in the quarterback market with Austin Simmons set to depart for the Missouri Tigers this offseason along with the status of Trinidad Chambliss and his pending waiver remaining up in the air.

