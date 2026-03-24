SEC Rival Makes Major Move for Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns Offensive Target

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment this offseason with multiple visits in the rearview mirror across the last few weeks.

Moss checks in as a Top-35 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race for his commitment amid a quick rise on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his prep career.

With offers rolling in, it's still the hometown Ole Miss Rebels that are beginning to build momentum for the Mississippi native following a visit to Oxford last fall - making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss said last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

Courtesy of Caden Moss on Instagram.

The elite offensive lineman also has other schools to monitor with the Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers in the mix after recent spring visits as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment process.

Moss has made his way up to Eugene (Ore.) for an unofficial visit with Dan Lanning and the Ducks this month, per his Instagram, but he's also checked in with the Volunteers staff.

The Mississippi native was in Knoxville (Tenn.) this past weekend with the SEC rival making a move for the talented offensive lineman.

The Ole Miss Rebels remain a school to watch closely, but it's clear there will be multiple heavy-hitters fighting in this one of the coveted offensive lineman out of the Magnolia State amid a meteoric rise.

As his recruitment continues exploding, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Golding and Co. will face fierce competition for the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi with the Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers now making moves this offseason.

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