The Quarterback Big Board: Ole Miss Football Locking in on Multiple Targets
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of multiple quarterbacks in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program reconstructing its board this summer.
It's a new era in Oxford with the Rebels preparing for life after Jaxson Dart after the record-setting signal-caller was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ole Miss has retooled the current quarterback room heading into the 2025 season, but there's a focus set on adding more talent for the foreseeable future.
What does the current 2026 Quarterback Big Board look like for Kiffin and Co. as the summer months carry on?
The 2026 Quarterback Big Board: Ole Miss Edition
Eliminated From Contention: Landon Duckworth
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth is down to two programs after narrowing his focus to a pair of SEC schools this week.
Duckworth, the No. 6 rated signal-caller in America, is entering a critical stretch in his recruitment process with two schools piquing his interest.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder has checked in with multiple programs this summer with the South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
Now, Duckworth has gone public with the decision to shift his focus to the two SEC schools with the Ole Miss Rebels now eliminated from contention.
It's the South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers that will battle for his pledge down the stretch.
Duckworth has canceled his official visit to Ole Miss that was set for the weekend of June 20, according to On3 Sports.
The 2026 Commitment: Rees Wise
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in April after going public with a decision.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Texas native comes in as a Top-50 signal-caller in America with Ole Miss sticking out early in his process.
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, the April visit to Oxford was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump in his process.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
Rees is quarterback commitment No. 1 for the Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Class with Kiffin and Co. eyeing a second in the coming months.
The Targets to Know: Gavin Sidwar and Bryson Beaver
Sidwar... Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar, who's received significant interest from Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels during his recruitment process, backed off of a commitment to Rutgers in October where his recruitment then took off.
From there, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder took three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels, Syracuse Orange and Missouri Tigers each getting one of their own.
He's seen his recruiting ranking skyrocket to a Top-25 quarterrback in America with multiple schools in the mix, but he took his name off the market last month.
Following a busy spring, the four-star quarterback revealed a commitment to the Missouri Tigers after a rigorous recruitment process.
Ole Miss remains in pursuit and recently checked in with Sidwar for an in-home visit late last month.
Beaver... Murrieta (Calif.) four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver is back on the market after backing off of a commitment to the Boise State Broncos this month.
Beaver, a Top-25 quarterback in America, is in the midst of a criticl stretch in his recruitment process with multiple schools extending offers his way.
He recently worked out for the Oregon Ducks where Dan Lanning and Co. extended a scholarship his way after an impressive showing.
Fresh off of earning an offer from the Big Ten program, Beaver made his way down to Oxford to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
From there, he earned an SEC offer from Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after another strong performance.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is coming off a junior campaign where he completed over 66 percent of his passes for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Beaver threw just six interceptions during his breakout season in California. He also tallied 411 yards rushing and six more scores on the ground.
