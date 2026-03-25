USC Trojans Make Major Move for Ole Miss Football Target That Continues Meteoric Rise

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey hit the road to Los Angeles this week for an unofficial visit with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans as the Big Ten program continues its aggressive pursuit.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as the No. 6 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his pledge - including Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Aparicio-Bailey is coming off of a strong 2025 season where he intercepted four passes to go along with his 40 tackles and four passes defended amid a strong junior campaign. He also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

"Yet another Yellowhammer State standout to soar up the Rivals300, Aparicio-Bailey continues to emerge as one of the best defensive back recruits in the nation," Rivals wrote.

"He recently updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons and set spring visits to Clemson, South Carolina, Ohio State, USC, Auburn, Florida and more. There’s a ways to go in his process, though Georgia and Clemson will both be tough to beat."

But the Ole Miss Rebels and USC Trojans are two schools that have made a push for Aparicio-Bailey after hosting him in March - most recently to Los Angeles for a visit with Riley's program.

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 11

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 15

- USC Trojans: March 23

- Auburn Tigers: March 25

- Florida Gators: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 7

- Alabama Crimson Tide: April 16

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

After back-to-back visits with Ole Miss and USC, it'll be teh Auburn Tigers that receive the next unofficial visit from Aparicio-Bailey where he will be on The Plains this Wednesday.

Golding and Co. continue their push for the Alabama native, but multiple programs - including the Georgia Bulldogs - are intensifying their pursuits.

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