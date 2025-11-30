Ole Miss Officially Announces Pete Golding As Head Coach to Replace Lane Kiffin
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter has announced a change in leadership for its football program, introducing a dynamic leader, elite defensive mind and celebrated recruiter in Pete Golding as the Rebels' 40th head coach. He replaces Lane Kiffin after six seasons in that role and will guide the team into the College Football Playoff.
Golding takes over one of the Southeastern Conferences' top teams of the 2020s after a brilliant career as a defensive guru in the SEC over the last decade. Golding has orchestrated several dominant Ole Miss defenses since arriving in Oxford in 2023, including a school-record pass rush in 2024, and with the Rebels he has mentored eight NFL Draft picks.
Golding – who owns nearly two decades of defensive coaching experience – cut his teeth in the SEC as a key member of Nick Saban's powerful Alabama squads as Saban's defensive coordinator from 2018-22, which included three SEC titles in 2018, '20 and '21, as well as a national title with the Crimson Tide in 2020.
Statements from Carter:
"Coach Kiffin and I met yesterday, and he informed us that he is accepting the head coaching position at another school. For our program to begin preparing for its future – both the short and long term, he will be stepping away from the team immediately.
"With this development, we could not be more excited to announce Pete Golding as the next head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. His tenure will begin immediately as he leads our program in the pursuit of a national title. Today's team meeting was a clear indicator of his ability to galvanize our squad. All of our players and coaches are ecstatic and ready to lock arms for a playoff run.
"From the moment he arrived in Oxford, we quickly realized Pete is a coach who could not only lead a program but elevate it to championship status. He has demonstrated an exceptional football mind, but more than that, he has shown a deep understanding of our culture, values and what it means to be part of the Ole Miss family. Simply put, Pete is one of us.
"Pete's leadership, relentless energy and proven track record of building top defenses have made a tremendous impact on our program. In addition, he recruits at an elite level and has shown an unwavering commitment to developing young men once they arrive on campus. He brings a vision rooted in toughness, innovation and accountability, and he is fully prepared to guide this program into its next era of success.
"I want to thank our student-athletes, our staff and Rebel Nation for their patience and support during this process. The future of Ole Miss Football is brighter than ever, and we look forward to taking the next steps in our program's journey with Pete Golding at the helm."
Statements from Golding:
"I would like to thank Keith Carter, Chancellor Boyce and the entire Ole Miss leadership team for placing their trust in me. Oxford is home, and it's an incredible honor to lead one of the nation's premier programs, and I can't wait to get to work immediately and prepare this team to win a national championship.
"Ole Miss Football is special. Since the day I arrived, I've felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford. Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity.
"To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I'm excited for what's ahead, and I can't wait to attack this challenge together."
Golding at Ole Miss (2023-Present)
During his time as Ole Miss' defensive coordinator since 2023, Golding has transformed the defensive mentality of the Rebels into one of the SEC's better units. In his Ole Miss career, Golding's defenses have stuffed opponents to just 18.5 points and 330.8 yards per game (210.4 passing, 120.4 rushing) while tallying up nearly three sacks and seven tackles for loss a game alongside 31 total interceptions, 27 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries.
This season, Golding has mentored Ole Miss to one of the SEC's top pass defenses, yielding only 182.6 yards per game (SEC No. 3, FBS No. 20), while also ranking FBS top-25 in both fourth-down defense (ninth, .360) and scoring defense (25th, 20.1 ppg).
Golding had the unenviable task of replacing one of the greatest defenses in Ole Miss history, but his 2025 Rebels have been productive from both the transfer portal and high school ranks alike. Top returners and junior linebackers TJ Dottery and Suntarine Perkins lead the team in tackles, owning a combined 124 stops and 11.0 tackles for loss, but the underclass of powerful sophomore linemen Kam Franklin (6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) and Will Echoles (6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks) – as well as team-leading transfer Princewill Umanmielen (7.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks) – has proven just as talented at causing mayhem in the backfield.
Golding put together one of the best all-around defenses in Ole Miss history in 2024, highlighted by one of the nation's most feared rush defenses and pass rush attacks. The Rebels led the nation in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), with both standing as new program records. The Ole Miss defense stifled opponents to just 80.5 rushing yards per game, which ended the season ranked second in the FBS and was the fewest allowed by a Rebel defense since 1966.
Ole Miss held nine of its 13 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing, six below 50 yards – including a Gator Bowl record 44 yards allowed to Duke to close the season. Only two Rebel opponents broke 400 yards of total offense, while the Rebels held five to fewer than 300.
Leading the charge were first team All-Americans defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Outland Trophy finalist) and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (Butkus Award finalist), who were both among a seven-round NFL Draft record eight selections for Ole Miss. Nolen, the 14th consensus All-American in program history, was the first Rebel selected in the first round at No. 16 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, while other defensive draftees included cornerback Trey Amos (Round 2, Washington Commanders), defensive end Princely Umanmielen (Round 3, Carolina Panthers), Paul Jr. (Round 5, Los Angeles Rams) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (Round 6, Las Vegas Raiders).
With the Rebels in 2023, Golding's new defensive scheme helped propel Ole Miss to its first 11-win season in program history. The Landshark D led the SEC and ranked fifth in the FBS in turnover margin at +11 and stifled SEC defenses, holding Arkansas (288), Auburn (275) and Vanderbilt (229) to fewer than 300 total yards in consecutive games – the first such streak at Ole Miss within the same season since 1993.
Golding's squad was well-rounded, ranking within the top-35 nationally in sacks (19th, 2.7/game), TFL (29th, 6.3/game), passes intercepted (25th, 13 INTs) and scoring defense (34th, 22.1 PPG). Those 13 picks were the most by a Rebel defense since 2015, and the 35 Rebel sacks helped give Ole Miss at least 35 sacks in three straight seasons for the first time in program history.
The 2023 defense was led by three NFL Draft picks – corner Deantre Prince (fifth round), edge Cedric Johnson (sixth round) and safety Daijahn Anthony (seventh round) – as well as other returning stalwarts like defensive end and Peach Bowl Defensive MVP Jared Ivey, veteran safeties John Saunders Jr. and Trey Washington, and star freshman linebacker Suntarine Perkins.
Golding at Alabama (2018-22)
In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
The 2022 Alabama defense again proved to be one of the best in the nation, ranking ninth in scoring defense (18.2) and 13th in total defense (318.2 ypg). The Crimson Tide allowed just 4.6 yards per play last season, which led the SEC and ranked No. 4 nationally.
Two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr. anchored Golding's defense the previous several seasons. Anderson became the first Alabama player ever to earn unanimous All-America honors after leading the SEC and finishing No. 11 in the country in sacks (10.0).
Alabama ranked fourth in rushing defense (86.0 ypg) and seventh in total defense (304.1 ypg) in 2021, while allowing just 20.1 points per game and holding opponents for a 31.1 percent conversion rate on third down, which was seventh nationally. Middle linebacker Henry To'oTo'o led the team with 112 tackles, while Anderson set the NCAA record (since 2000) for tackles for loss in a season with 34.5.
Golding's 2020 defense led the SEC in scoring (19.0 ppg) and got better as the season progressed, allowing just 15 points per game over the final nine contests en route to the national championship. The Tide ranked third in the league in total defense and rushing defense while the pass efficiency defense also led the league and ranked 18th nationally.
Golding's unit was devastated by injuries in 2019 and forced the staff into starting two true freshmen at the mike and will positions in the Tide's base 3-4 scheme. Alabama still managed a top-20 defense, limiting opponents to just 324.4 yards and 18.6 points per game.
Alabama's defense finished the 2018 season ranked third nationally in scoring (18.1 ppg) and 16th in total defense (319.5 ypg). The rushing defense was 19th nationally (121.3 ypg) while the pass efficiency defense ranked 23rd. Alabama also ranked 10th nationally in sacks per game at 3.0.
Golding at UTSA (2016-17)
Prior to Alabama, Golding coached cornerbacks and handled defensive coordinator duties at the University of Texas-San Antonio in 2016 and 2017. Golding's 2017 defense at UTSA ranked seventh in the FBS, allowing just 287.8 yards per game. The Roadrunners finished eighth in scoring defense (17.0 ppg), second in first downs defense (166) and 19th in pass efficiency defense (112.19).
In his first season with the Roadrunners in 2016, Golding helped lead the program to six wins and its first bowl game – the 2016 Gildan New Mexico Bowl. His defense set several school records, including single-season standards for tackles (934), TFL (77), sacks (27) and QB hurries (38).
Golding at Southern Miss (2014-15)
Golding joined the UTSA staff after spending two years as an assistant at Southern Miss where he coached the safeties. The Golden Eagles posted a six-win improvement in his second season, finishing 9-5 overall with a trip to the Heart of Dallas Bowl while winning the Western Division of Conference USA.
Golding at Southeastern Louisiana (2012-13)
Prior to his time in Hattiesburg, Golding was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Southeastern Louisiana for two seasons (2012-13). He helped guide the Lions' program to a school-record 11 wins and its first conference title (Southern) since 1961 with a 7-0 league record.
Golding at Delta State (2010-11)
Before heading to Hammond, Golding was the defensive coordinator at his alma mater Delta State from 2010-11, leading the Statesman to the 2010 NCAA Division II National Championship Game and the Gulf South Conference title.
Golding at Tusculum (2007-09)
He also spent three years on staff at Division II Tusculum, coaching the defensive backs while coordinating the defense the final two years as the Pioneers developed into a record-setting defensive unit under his direction.
Golding at Delta State (2006)
Golding began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2006 after starting four seasons at safety for the Statesmen (2002-05). Golding graduated from Delta State in 2005 with a degree in business.
