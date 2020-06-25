NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through Aug. 31

On Thursday, the NCAA's Division I Council Coordination Committee announced it has extended the recruiting dead period through Aug. 31 for all sports.

The committee previously had extended the recruiting dead period through July 31 in on May 27.

"The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis," the announcement read. "A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur."

Men's and women's basketball will allow schools to hold "athletically related activities" beginning on July 20, and can include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with no more than four hours of skill instruction.

The NCAA has also granted a waiver that modifies the start of preseason practices for all sports other than football. Typically, fall sports can begin practicing a set number of days before the school's first scheduled regular-season game. Now, the waiver will allow teams to practice from the first day games are allowed, instead of a team’s actual scheduled first game.