Wisconsin Badgers flip Oregon State CB commit with official visit during ugly Maryland loss
A disastrous loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday didn't stop Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers from impressing a key recruiting target.
Oregon State cornerback commit Donovan Dunmore took an official visit this weekend, and it swayed him enough to flip his commitment to Wisconsin.
The three-star recruit from Fresno, California had previously committed to the Beavers back in June but had multiple suitors attempting to sway him.
It says a lot about this coaching staff's recruiting chops that they could flip a committed prospect on the weekend the team played its poorest game of the season.
He is now the Badgers' second cornerback commit for the 2026 class along with Carson Eloms.
Dunmore is ranked as a Top 75 cornerback recruit in the country by ESPN and a Top 60 player in the state of California by Rivals.
He and Eloms could have a path to early playing time at Wisconsin, with the team currently rotating a redshirt freshman in the starting lineup. Multiple cornerbacks are set to graduate after this season.
The Badgers have a pair of true freshman cornerbacks they're excited for in Cairo Skanes and Jai'Mier Scott. Add Dunmore and Eloms into the mix, and it should create plenty of competition in the defensive backfield next summer.