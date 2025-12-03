Early Signing Day: Physical cornerback Donovan Dunmore signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – Building the ideal cornerback for the University of Wisconsin, as well as many other colleges, starts with height and physicality. Coaches will overlook a deficiency in one of those areas as long as the prospect has top-end speed. The Badgers were fortunate that Donovan Dunmore possesses all three.



Already an intriguing corner prospect out of Clovis (CA) Buchanan with his length, the 6-foot prospect has the track speed to keep pace with almost anybody, owning personal bests of 10.57-100m, 21.47-200m and qualifying for the state championship meet on his school's 4X100-meter and 4X400m relay teams.



We take a closer look at Dunmore and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Clovis, CA

High School: Buchanan

Position: Cornerback

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.72 cornerback and No.898 overall

Commitment date: June 1, 2025

Stats

Dunmore was a first-team all-conference selection during his senior season, finishing with 44 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. He finished his junior season with 58 tackles and five interceptions, including one pick six, to earn all-conference honors. He added two touchdowns on offense off of four catches. He made 30 tackles and four pass breakups during his first season on varsity during his 2023 sophomore season.

Recruiting Competition

Dunmore originally committed to Oregon State in June, choosing the Beavers after taking official visits to the Beavers, Boise State, and San Diego State. He flipped his commitment to the Badgers while taking an official visit to Madison in September.

I want to thank Oregon State University for recruiting me and having the interest and belief in me to help their program but after much thought and many conversations with my family, I will be flipping my commitment to The University of Wisconsin! @CoachFick @Haynes_Badgers pic.twitter.com/WZIFMdgqj8 — DONOVAN DUNMORE (@alwaysDunmore) September 22, 2025

On Wisconsin

"The program is just amazing. From the staff to the fans. The fans were electric. It's the Big 10, which I also like. What appeals to me is the competition they play."

- Dunmore to 247Sports

Scouting Report via 247sports' Greg Biggins

Dunmore is an exciting two-sport athlete and is quickly emerging as one of the state’s top cover corner prospects. He has an athletic 6-foot-0, 185-pound frame and doubles as one of the state’s top sprinters. As a sophomore, he clocked personal best times of 10.57-100-meter and 21.47-200m and ran on the schools 4X100-meter relay and 4X400m relay teams that qualified for the State Championship meet. The film checks out as well and he had a very solid junior season, totaling 58 tackles and picked off five passes, including one returned for a touchdown. His cover skills are impressive but what stands out even more is his physicality. He does a nice job fighting off blockers and is an excellent open field tackler. He has good ball skills and can cover a lot of ground in the secondary.

Our take

Following the graduation of established starter in Ricardo Hallman and senior transfer D'Yoni Hill, the Badgers cornerback room will have only five players, four of who were freshmen ithis past season. UW wanted to add a second cornerback since the spring when Indiana's Carsen Eloms committed and vetted a number of players. While UW missed on a handful of targets over the summer, Dunmore's emergence as a viable option was a win for the program.



His ability to attack defenders and make plays on the ball forced opposing quarterbacks to attack in different directions on the field. It sometimes didn't matter, as Dunmore's speed allowed him to fly around the field and make plays.



It'd be surprising if Wisconsin didn't add a veteran cornerback through the transfer portal this offseason but there will still be opportunities for a player like Dunmore to get early playing time.

