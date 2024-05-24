Oregon Baseball Eliminated from Pac-12 Tournament: Is NCAA Tourney Likely?
Oregon baseball is out at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament, but their hopes for the season continuing at least another weekend remain high.
“We feel strong that our body of work is really, really strong,” Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. “But those are things that committees and stuff get a chance to discuss, and we’re not in those rooms. But we feel really strong about our body of work for the entire season.”
Despite a disappointing showing in the round robin portion of the conference tournament, the Ducks’ overall record would seem to warrant a spot in the 64 team NCAA baseball tournament. The selection show will air on Monday, at 9 a.m. PDT on ESPN2. Until then there will be a great deal of speculation as conference tournaments continue around the country.
Two early bracket predictions have already been published from D1Baseball. First, they have the Ducks as the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional. The host school is North Carolina, ranked as No. 1 in the regional and No. 4 overall in the NCAA tournament.
Rounding out this bracket are UNC Greensboro and Cornell, ranked third and fourth, respectively. The opening round games pit North Carolina against Cornell while the Ducks would take on UNC Greensboro.
D1Baseball has updated their early projections based on results from conference tournaments. In this update, the Ducks are headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State is the host team, LSU is seeded at No. 2, the Ducks are No. 3, and McNeese is fourth. Opening games in this regional would be Oklahoma State versus McNeese and LSU taking on the Ducks.
Other Pac-12 schools currently in the projected field include California as the No. 3 seed in the College Station regional, Oregon State is projected to host a regional as a No. 1 seed, and Arizona is the No. 2 seed in the Santa Barbara regional.
Keep in mind these projections can and will change over the next couple of days. Upsets in the conference tournaments can dramatically change the 64-team bracket. As for the Ducks, it would appear their regular season record gets them into the tournament, but nothing is guaranteed until the Selection Show.