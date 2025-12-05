Meet the Most Underrated Signees In Oregon's Recruiting Class

The 2026 recruiting cycle has been an up-and-down roller coaster for the Oregon Ducks. But with the start of the Early Signing Period rolling around, the Ducks have signed one of the best recruiting class in program history.

Here are the most underrated signees among the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class.

Four-Star Running Back Tradarian Ball

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples has flirted with head coaching interest in multiple coaching cycles. He's also coached up running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to productive seasons in their first year with the program. Safe to say, Samples knows what he is doing when it comes to the running back position.

During the 2026 cycle, Samples played a part in landing a commitment from four-star running back Tradarian Ball, the Ducks' lone running back signee. Ball checks in as the No. 4 running back and No. 59 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Samples knows what he is looking for in running backs and Ball is exactly that. He was one of their top targets at the position and were able to secure his commitment in July 2024. Oregon was able to fend off a push from Miami for the four-star recruit.

The Ducks were able to knock it out of the park with the previous running back class that featured Hill and Davison. It will be interesting to see if they did it once again with Ball.

Four-Star Linebacker Tristan Phillips

Ventura's Tristan Phillips celebrates after intercepting a pass to end Agoura's final drive of the game and seal the Cougars' 28-14 win in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Agoura High. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another long-term commit that ended up signing with Oregon is four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips. He committed to Oregon on Dec. 7, 2024 and wound up signing during the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Phillips is ranked as the No. 15 linebacker and is top-ranked player at his position in California. With his size at 6-3, 215 pounds and extreme phyiscality, Phillips could become a player to watch early in his college career. Especially with starting linebacker Bryce Boettcher expected to test NFL waters.

He is one of two linebackers that Oregon signed along with four-star Braylon Hodge, forming an underrated linebacker class that could rival most in the Big Ten despite being two recruits deep.

Four-Star Safety Xavier Lherisse

Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse is one of two safeties committed to the Ducks, and he might be the most underrated defensive back in Oregon's class. Lacking the typical length that Lanning and his staff prioritize, Lherisse makes up for it with his instincts and ball skills.

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Lherisse is the No. 384 overall recruit in the class of 2026. Out of the state of Florida, Lherisse is ranked No. 52.

Five-Star Tight End Kendre Harrison

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's hard to call a five-star prospect underrated, but Kendre Harrison might just be that. He's ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 18 player in the country according to the 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Harrison has the potential to make an impact akin to Kenyon Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson in recent years. He is a dual-sport athlete who will suit up for the Ducks' basketball team. The expecations for Harrison will be through the roof, but if he is able to meet them, he could become the next great Ducks' tight end.

