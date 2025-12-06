Five Things to Know About Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer

The Oregon Ducks didn’t have to look far when searching for their next offensive and defensive coordinators. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Chris Hampton will be the next defensive coordinator and Drew Mehringer is set to become offensive coordinator.

Both have been members of the Oregon coaching staff for multiple seasons. Tosh Lupoi, who’s been the Oregon defensive coordinator since 2022, heads to the California as the Golden Bears’ next head coach. Will Stein joined the Ducks as their offensive coordinator in 2023 but is set to exit the program after the postseason to become the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Hampton was widely speculated to become the defensive coordinator, but Mehringer’s promotion may come as a surprise to some. Below are five things to know about Oregon’s new offensive coordinator.

1. Elite Tight End Development

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mehringer joined the Ducks in 2022 during coach Dan Lanning’s first season with the program. He’s served as the team’s tight end coach, as well as co-offensive coordinator.



He coached former Oregon tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert, as well as current star Kenyon Sadiq. Ferguson went in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after being coached by Mehringer, while Herbert is a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.



Sadiq is set to become another tight end coached by Mehringer who is drafted in the early rounds if he decides to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq recorded 40 receptions for 490 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season despite missing a game.





2. Mehringer’s Experience Coaching Different Positions

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even though Mehringer specialized in coaching the Ducks' tight ends over the past few seasons, he has plenty of experience coaching other positions.



Mehringer started his coaching career back in 2010 as a graduate assistant at Iowa State. He’s taken on various coaching roles with Ohio State, James Madison, Houston, Rutgers, Texas, Florida Atlantic and New Mexico.



The new offensive coordinator coached wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks at multiple stops. He was also a graduate assistant for the offensive line at Ohio State. Mehringer acted as an offensive coordinator one other time in his career, when he was with Rutgers in 2016.





3. Mehringer the Recruiter

Sep 26, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars assistant coach Drew Mehringer reacts after a call during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mehringer helped the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars bring in top recruiting classes during his time with both programs. He was the No. 3 recruiter in the nation for the 2019 class, per 247Sports, and was the top ranked recruiter in the Big 12 that cycle.



Before his time at Texas, Mehringer served as the recruiting coordinator at Houston. He helped the Cougars earn the No. 36 class in the nation in 2016.



Mehringer’s top commitments include five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy to the Longhorns back in 2019 and five-star wide receiver Jordan Whittington to Texas in 2018. He also secured a commitment and signing from five-star tight end Kendre Harrison to Oregon on Thursday.





4. Playing Career

Aug. 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer addresses the media at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex. | Lily Crane - Oregon Ducks On SI

Prior to his coaching career, Mehringer attended Rice University. He committed to the Owls over Colorado State, Georgia Tech, UTEP and SMU.



He played quarterback for Mansfield High in Texas, where he recorded 954 yards and six touchdowns as a high school senior. Mehringer suffered a career-ending injury at Rice and ended up pivoting to a student assistant role with the quarterbacks, which he served in for three seasons.





5. Every Lanning Coordinator Becomes a Head Coach

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning is about to hire his fourth and fifth coordinators since becoming the head coach at Oregon. All three of his first coordinators went on to become head coaches, proving the success they had in their roles.



The Ducks aren’t showing any signs of declining any time soon under Lanning’s coaching tenure. With continued success comes the likelihood of coaching changes and promotions in the future.



Lanning spoke about what he was looking for in new coordinators during his National Signing Day press conference. He said he looks for coaches who are willing to “share a creative space” and recognize that it’s about the players.



“I think a lot of those things don't necessarily exist in the game, and all those traits are way more important to me than how much football, what you can draw upon a dry-erase board,” Lanning said. “Like, none of that matters if you can't teach a player to do it and they don't know that they love you and you care about them, like all those things are way more important to me than a lot of the things that I think people evaluate when they're going through that process.”



Lanning’s judgment when it comes to coordinator hires has proved right so far, and his trust in Mehringer appears to be excelling.



