Oregon Baseball Still in NCAA Tournament in Latest D1Baseball Projections
Oregon baseball remains a likely team to make the NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks had a quick exit from the final Pac-12 Tournament last week. Despite this, the latest D1Baseball projections still have Oregon as an at-large team in the postseason.
UO is projected as the No. 3 seed in the Norman Regional. Others for that region are No 1 seed Oklahoma, No. 2 seed LSU, and No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State.
The Ducks have consistently been a middling three seed of late. With all of the four seeds being projected as smaller conference automatic qualifiers, Oregon has to be wary of bid stealers.
Some potential bid stealers are Stetson, Penn State, College of Charleston, and Georgia Southern. Those bid-stealing games today are Stetson vs. Kennesaw State in the ASUN, Penn State vs. Nebraska in the Big Ten, College of Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington in the Colonial, and Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss in the Sun Belt.
The final Pac-12 tournament was won by Arizona as the Wildcats walked-off USC 4-3 in the championship game on Saturday. Other Pac-12 teams projected in the field of 64 are Oregon State and California.
This will be the final championship in which Oregon would represent the Pac-12 Conference. Next season, the Ducks are off to the Big Ten, who is project to have just two teams in the field: Nebraska and Illinois.
Oregon has made the last three NCAA Tournaments. The fate of the Ducks will be announced Monday at 10 a.m. PDT on the Selection Show on ESPN2.