Kentucky Coach Will Stein Doesn't Hold Back On Dan Lanning
Kentucky Wildcats coach Will Stein had his introductory press conference for the first time since being announced as the team’s coach earlier this week. Stein is the former offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks and delivered his first message to Wildcats fans. Stein also talked about his relationship with Oregon coach Dan Lanning:
"Dan, he’s been phenomenal. I mean, talk about just an amazing person, human, supporter, innovative. He’s taught me so much. He’s been 100 percent in support of this. It’s been really cool to see. He’s going to be somebody I’ll lean on while I’m here," Stein said about Lanning.
"He’s leaned on his mentors throughout his process. He will be the first one to tell you he’s growth mindset oriented. He is always going to try to look to get better. I am going to use Dan as long as I live, as long as he wants to answer my calls because he means that much to me. It’s cool he’s done that," continued Stein.
Will Stein: “I Didn’t Come Here To Be Average”
The Oregon Ducks will be in need of a new offensive coordinator after Will Stein announced that he would be taking the vacant Kentucky coaching job. This will be the first head coaching job for Stein, who played his collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals from 2008 through 2012.
“The vision is really simple. It’s to win. I didn’t come here to be average. I didn’t come here to be mediocre. I came here to win, and to win championships” Stein said in his press conference. “I’ve won at every singe level that I’ve been at; high school, college, and now the goal is to win here.”
Kentucky fired longtime coach Mark Stoops folowing the Wildcats 5-7 2025 season. Kentucky has not made a bowl game since 2023. Stoops was at Kentucky since 2013. Despite the program having a losing record in back to back seasons, Stein expects to start winning right now.
"Not win five years, 10 years down the road, to do it now. The way that you do that is you work,” Stein said. “Success is not free. Rent is due every damn that we’re here. And we’re going to work to get that done to make Big Blue Nation proud and make our players proud and do it the right way.”
Stein To Stay With Oregon Though College Football Playoff
With the news that Stein would be taking the Kentucky job, Oregon fans immediately wanted to know if he would be staying with the team through their playoff run. The Ducks are currently ranked No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and look primed to host a first round game.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning stated that Stein along with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who took the vacant California Golden Bears coaching job, would be with the team for the playoff.
"Certainly the plan is for those guys to be able to go help us go through and chase what we want to finish this season," Lanning said in a press conference.
Stein also talked about the situation at Oregon while he was at his Kentucky conference.
"There's a team back in Eugene, Oregon that is also counting on me to call ball plays," Stein said. "I owe it to those players - to finish what I've started. Those guys are working their butt off to create a game plan against whoever we end up playing in that first round."
This is a huge boost for the Oregon offense led by quarterback Dante Moore, who will still have his offensive coordinator on his side as they try to bring home the program's first ever national championship
