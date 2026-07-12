Oregon Baseball's Maddox Molony Facing Key Decision After MLB Draft Selection

Oregon Ducks shortstop Maddox Molony is off to the Motor City as the Detroit Tigers selected him with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 MLB Draft. Molony is one of three current Ducks stars to be selected in this year’s draft.

Molony, despite his recent struggles at the plate for the Ducks this past season, has had an impressive three seasons under Wasikowski at Oregon. In his three seasons with the Ducks, Molony recorded a .281 batting average, 160 hits, 117 runs, 115 RBIs, and 37 home runs.

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Molony was also a dominating force on defense for the Ducks, a skill that he looks to bring to the Tigers. As a junior, Molony has one year of college eligibility remaining and has until July 27 to decide whether to return to Oregon next season or join the Tigers' farm system.

Will Maddox Molony Return to Oregon For Another Season?

Oregon's Maddox Molony (9) throws the ball to first base duringÊthe NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Considering he struggled last season with the Ducks offensively, recording a .233 batting average, Molony could benefit from maintaining his college eligibility, giving it one more go with the Ducks and helping them make a run at their first College World Series in Omaha since 1954.

Despite his struggles, Molony was still one of the Ducks' top home run leaders this season, finishing 12 on the year.

This past season, the Ducks came just short of accomplishing that goal, falling to the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional in two games. The Ducks finished the 2026 college baseball season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play, one of the best seasons under Wasikowski.

Oregon Ducks Selected In 2026 MLB Draft

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon second baseman Ryan Cooney was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the No. 103 overall pick in the third round.

Basic High School outfielder and Oregon commit Andruw Giles was also selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the draft. Molony is just the latest player from coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon baseball program to be selected in the draft.

In the fifth round of the draft, Oregon right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari was selected by the Chicago White Sox, where he looks to become a crucial piece of a young and talented White Sox squad that also took arguably the best player in college baseball, UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky, at No. 1 overall.

Under Wasikowski, the Ducks have seen several of their former stars selected in the draft. In the 2025 draft, the Ducks had five players selected, including outfielder Mason Neville, right-handed pitcher Grayson Grinsell, first baseman Jacob Walsh, and catcher Anson Aroz.

Entering next season, despite recent losses in the transfer portal and recent draft picks potentially not choosing to come back, the Ducks are still expected to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.