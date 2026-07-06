Oregon Baseball's Talent Pipeline Comes Into Focus On National Stage

The Oregon Ducks baseball squad hasn't had the peachiest offseason, with the departure of five talented athletes, including freshman outfielder Angel Laya (LSU) and infielder / right hand pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr. (Georgia).

Though the transfer portal losses present Oregon with a steep challenge to rebuild, that doesn't mean coach Mark Wasikowski's team doesn't have some shining stars still in the bullpen.

Oregon pitcher Tanner Bradley waits along the first baseline in front of a row of “Ks” for strikeouts amassed by the pitching squad during the game against Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Bradley and Will Sanford Make National Roster

After 11 days of workouts, Oregon pitchers Tanner Bradley and Will Sanford made the 28-man roster for the 2026 Collegiate National Team, which is a major testament to their future with the Ducks. Oregon is one of six teams boasting multiple players on the roster, followed by the Florida Gators (three players on the roster), Auburn Tigers (two players), Texas Longhorns (two players), UCLA (two players), and Mississippi State Bulldogs (two players).

The last time the Ducks had multiple players represent America since 2016. Only six players are making the trip to represent the country from the Big Ten Conference, with the majority of athletes (15) coming from the SEC.

What's so special about this designation for Bradley and Sanford is the two will compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship at Taichung City Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung City, Taiwan, happening from July 11-15. The two will compete against players from Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Japan in a way to highlight the shared love of the game throughout cultures.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Will Sanford (28) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Representing At A National Stage

After landmark seasons for Sanford and Bradley, these two athletes staying loyal to Oregon and showing their skills in a national setting is a great way to build momentum for the team as the program rebuilds.

Both Bradley and Sanford have made unofficial statements on social media claiming their allegiance to Oregon, with the two stepping into larger leadership roles as their time with the Ducks progresses, showing further the influence they'll have next season.

"It's definitely an honor to have that role," Bradley said in March about becoming Oregon's go-to relief pitcher. "The experiences I keep having, a little bit of success, a little bit of failure. But I enjoy every bit of it when I'm out there because I trust myself and prep work that it's going to work out in my favor."

Oregon’s Tanner Bradley pitches against Nebraska during the fourth inning at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Bradley and Will Sanford's Resumes

Speaking of these two pitchers' impacts in Eugene, let's run through their accomplishments from the 2026 season.

Sanford put up career-best numbers during his sophomore season, with 17 games played, a No. 2 program-best 126 strike-outs, 3.74 ERA, with All-American honors from Perfect Game USA to boot. Sanford also recorded three perfect innings and four strike-outs in the annual Stars and Stripes series on Wednesday representing the nation once more.

As for Bradley, his relief pitching helped Oregon out of several tricky spots in the 2025-2026 season. Bradley ended his sophomore season leading the Ducks in ERA, batting averages, and appearances. The Ducks' relief pitcher clocked in a wins and losses of 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA in 31 appearances and a program-record 0.82 WHIP

Impressive numbers with more potential to add to success in stars and stripes.

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