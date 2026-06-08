Oregon vs. Texas: Austin Super Regional Elimination Game Live Score Updates

With their season on the line, the Oregon Ducks are looking to rebound from their 11-3 loss to the Texas Longhorns in Game 2 of the Austin Super Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday night.

In Game 1, the Ducks left 14 runners stranded in scoring position and are hoping to capitalize in key moments in an elimination game.

This article will be updated with live scoring updates.

PREVIEW

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks left fielder Jax Gimenez (7) runs to first during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Oregon’s 11-3 Game 1 Super Regional loss to the Texas Longhorns was not the performance that many Ducks fans were hoping for and expecting, especially fresh off dominating their competition in the Eugene Regional at PK Park.

The Ducks overwhelmed their three Eugene Regional opponents, the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars, and Oregon State Beavers, and there was a stark contrast in Oregon’s Super Regional opener against Texas.

It seemed as if everything went wrong for the Ducks in their Super Regional opener as the Longhorns scored the first seven runs of the game against Oregon. Texas sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis shut down the Ducks' offense, recording 10 strikeouts and two earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched.

Offensively, Texas sophomore shortstop Adrian Rodriguez delivered for the Longhorns in key moments, recording five RBI’s. Junior designated hitter Ethan Mendoza’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning helped extend the Longhorns' lead even further in their 11-3 win.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez (24) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of a Super Regional game against Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas capitalizing with runners in scoring position, while the Ducks falling flat in those situations proved to be the ultimate difference in Saturday night’s Game 1 Super Regional matchup. As the Ducks prepare to face elimination on Sunday night against the Longhorns, it is crucial that when Oregon is presented with opportunities to score with runners in scoring position, they capitalize.

With Oregon set to have sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford on the mound in Game 2, Ducks fans are hoping that he puts together another performance similar to the one he had in the 4-0 shutout win in the second game of the Eugene Regional against Washington State.

In that win, Sanford put on arguably the best performance of his Oregon career, recording 14 strikeouts and only allowing one hit in 6.1 innings pitched. Another dominant performance on the mound by Sanford and Oregon’s lineup being able to deliver in key moments should be enough to keep the Ducks' dreams of reaching the College World Series alive for the first time since 1954 for one more game.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into Game 2, the Longhorns are a 3.5-point favorite to beat the Ducks and advance to the CWS in Omaha, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ducks, who under coach Mark Wasikowski have prided themselves on being a mentally tough and physical team, will look to thrive as the underdog with their season on the line.

The first pitch of Game 2 of the Austin Super Regional between the Ducks and Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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