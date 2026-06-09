Mark Wasikowski Outlines Future of Oregon Baseball's Identity

Oregon baseball has been knocking on the door of the College World Series, making three Super Regionals in the last four years, however that knock would ultimately go unanswered for another year.

Oregon's Omaha aspirations came to an end over the weekend in the Austin Super Regional. The No. 11 Ducks fell to No. 6 Texas in a two-game sweep. After an 11-3 loss in Game 1 where they stranded a season-high 17 runners, the Ducks showed resilience in Game 2, fighting back from an early 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning.

However, the Longhorns answered with a clutch two-run double in the eighth, and closer Sam Cozart shut the door to seal a tight 6-5 victory, leaving Oregon just short of the College World Series once again.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Tanner Bradley (30) pitches during the fifth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The loss marked the conclusion of several key collegiate careers, most notably seniors Drew Smith and Dominic Hellman. Both Smith and Hellman spent all four years of their careers in Eugene and leave a legacy as part of a veteran senior class that reached the NCAA tournament in all four of their seasons.

Although their college careers didn't end back in Omaha, Head coach Mark Wasikowski's ball club is far from reaching its peak. Wasikowski has built a culture that reloads and wins regional titles. Before this current stretch, Oregon baseball had only reached a Super Regional once in program history back in 2012. They haven't kicked the door to the CWS yet, but they have been knocking on it every single June.

What Oregon Coach Mark Wasikowski Said After Super Regional Exit

On Texas Advancing To The College World Series:

"Obviously excited for the University of Texas and their program to be able to earn the right to go to the College World Series. It's tremendous. Chris O'Connor, their athletic director, Jim Slawson and their coaches and players earned it. They have an incredibly strong ball club, as we can all see. At this point, we're probably Texas Longhorn fans because we want them to win it now, and they clearly have a tremendous team and a very high chance to do that."

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns lift the trophy after closing out a Super Regional game over the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Oregon's Homegrown Foundation:

"I couldn't be more proud of the efforts the senior class has made, and the juniors that have an opportunity. We are, by and large, a homegrown product. We're not a transfer portal school, and these guys are probably very emotional because they've been in this program. Their blood, sweat and tears have been in this program, and when you're that invested, it's harder.

"So to develop the depth, obviously, that the University of Texas has throughout their program from the various ways that they've been able to do that is really commendable on their coaching staff's job and their administration's job, their fans and their donors. It's tremendous."

On What Set Texas' Pitching Apart:

"They have power arms. When they're running out guys that are 95 to 98 miles an hour with nasty secondary pitches and command of them, it's hard to hit. They're really good. They're staying out of the middle of the zone, they're taking pitches out of the zone when they need to. They just have tremendous arms, and those are tough guys to be able to chip away at. We came up one run short today."

On The Resilience Of His Team:

"The fight in our team is evident. I don't think I need to elaborate on that. I think it was pretty obvious that despite the fact that the first two hitters of the game leave the ballpark, a lot of clubs probably come into this place and that happens and they just crumble.

"Our club didn't do that. Our club will never do that."

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Sam Cozart (35) pitches during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Oregon's Senior Class:

"For a guy like Drew Smith sitting next to me, he shows up in this program and he's been to three Super Regionals in the last four years and four regionals in a row. This is six in a row for us, and he's been a huge part of growing this thing with all the seniors.

"It's probably something I missed in my opening statement, but I'm very grateful for all their efforts and their commitment to this program and building it. We're going to continue to build."

On Will Sanford's Performance:

"He had a stretch where he really did buckle down and show a lot of mental toughness. I'd kind of focus on that a little bit more. Why he was uncharacteristic, I think what you do is credit the Texas offense. Those guys are really good.

"I don't know how many major leaguers they have in that order, but it's a ridiculous lineup, and they have great strike-zone discipline.

"Even though Will gave up some runs and gave up a couple of home runs, I felt like he was really tough on the mound tonight, and I really feel like you'd probably be wiser to credit the Texas offense for doing what they did. I thought it was an elite offensive performance."

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Will Sanford (28) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On The Decision To Use Devin Bell:

"Bell's our closer. Number one, you want him in the game when the game's on the line, and that was when it was in balance.

"Anthony Pack Jr., in the last 20 games, was hitting close to .500 off left-handed pitchers with a higher slugging percentage, and he was overall hitting better off lefties than righties all year long.

"So when you go down the last 20 games and he was absolutely railing left-handed pitchers, we went with our closer in that spot. We had already pre-pitched that and planned that out if and when that situation did happen because you want your best guys that have historically all year long been in those spots."

On The Message From Game 1 To Game 2:

"What we talked about was using the middle game to our advantage instead of maybe not paying as much attention to it. I thought that's where you saw some of the undisciplined things that you're referring to a day ago.

"Today I thought they used their middle game exceptionally well and really bared down on their at-bats."

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney (8) reacts ahead of Oregon Ducks first baseman Brayden Jaksa (11) after hitting a single during the second inning of a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Texas Closer Sam Cozart And The Longhorns' Pitching Staff:

"Yeah, those guys can pitch in the major leagues tonight. That's what it is when you're sitting in the dugout and your hitters are watching that. You don't sit there as a coach and just go, 'Hey guys, this is going to be easy.'

"Those are major league arms. They could pitch in the big leagues tonight, throwing 96 miles an hour, 98 miles an hour with those breaking balls.

"When you go through it, the only guy that wasn't a really hard thrower was the Walker kid. Other than that, the starter, Walls, Burns, Cozart — these guys are all probably going to be pitching in the big leagues.

"The task to beat Texas is you're going to need to beat a lot of big leaguers in order to beat Texas. If you can do that, then credit to you, because you did a great job by beating major league pitching."

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