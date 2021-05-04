Angela Dugalic Enters Name in Transfer Portal

The 2020 5-star recruit becomes the fourth Duck to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Oregon Forward Angela Dugalic has entered the transfer portal after one season in Eugene, a source close to Dugalic confirmed to Ducks Digest. She is the latest of four Oregon players to enter the portal — Taylor Chavez transferred to Arizona, Jaz Shelley left for Nebraska, and Taylor Mikesell is headed to Ohio State.

Dugalic was one of five 5-star recruits in Head Coach Kelly Graves’ historic 2020 recruiting class. A McDonald’s All-American and Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, Dugalic was the #22 overall recruit in the country, according to espnW.

Angela Dugalic (25) watches as her shot goes through the net in a home game against No. 11 UCLA on January 3, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. © Dana Sparks/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 6’4” freshman played 24 games in her lone season at Oregon and started one game. She played 12.2 minutes per game, averaging 3.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 42.4% shooting.

Dugalic had some solid outings against some of the top Pac-12 schools, including against UCLA on January 3 when she scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed nine boards. In her only start of the season against Washington, she scored 12 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

She has proved to be a versatile player in Coach Graves’ system with her ability to take the ball up the floor in transition and pass the ball to cutting teammates. She was also a fluid scorer in the low post this past season, but struggled to shoot from the outside, knocking down just 5 of her 21 3-point shots.

Oregon had a loaded frontcourt last season with the emergence of Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince, as well as Lydia Giomi and Kylee Watson coming off the bench. All but Giomi return next season, and Dugalic and Arielle Wilson were expected to earn more playing time along with incoming freshman Phillipina Kyei.

There have been reports that Wilson has retired, but she hasn't confirmed the news herself. For what it's worth, her name does not appear on the 2021-2022 roster.

With all of the returning talent and the late-season dominance of Prince and Sabally, Dugalic may not see a dramatic increase in playing time in 2021-22 should she decide to return, but her basketball IQ and versatility bode well for her future outlook.

