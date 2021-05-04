The Latest Intel on Oregon Forward Angela Dugalic

Dugalic entered the portal this week but still has the option to stay in Eugene.

Ducks' forward Angela Dugalic entered the transfer portal this week and became the fourth player to do so since the 2020-21 season ended with a loss to Louisville in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The other players that have entered the transfer portal have all since transferred. Taylor Chavez is transferring to Arizona, Taylor Mikesell is transferring to Ohio State, and Jaz Shelley is transferring to Nebraska.

What's the latest on Dugalic's decision?

I spoke with a source very close to Dugalic. They have a connection with her from her high school basketball days and have been helping her through this process. I want to clear up why she chose to enter her name in the transfer portal after just one season.

This WAS NOT a decision that was made due to her playing time last season. She is merely a young player that is taking some time out to try and figure out what is best for her. There are no issues between her and the Oregon women's basketball program.

Right now, I'm hearing it's down to three schools, and I've been asked to withhold the names of the schools but I can tell you this. One is in the BIG 10, another is in the Pac-12, and the third option is returning to Oregon. I'm told Kelly Graves has extended her an offer to return and both parties are keeping that door open.

Right now Dugalic is in Serbia, trying out for the Serbian senior women's team. This is her third year playing in the Serbian Basketball Federation, seeing that she has dual citizenship. Both of her parents are Serbian and moved to the U.S. 26 years ago. She still has a lot of family out there.

She is using this week to talk to her family and think through what is best for her.

That's what I'm hearing. I'll update you if I hear anything else before she makes her decision.

