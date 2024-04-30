Ra'Heim Moss Transfers to Oregon Men's Basketball, Set to Make Waves in Big Ten
As Coach Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks basketball team prepares for their first season in the Big Ten, they've strengthened their team by adding Ra'Heim Moss, a standout four-star guard according to Rivals' transfer ratings.
Hailing from Springfield, Ohio, Moss confirmed his move to Oregon after considering opportunities from Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.
Moss made a name for himself at Toledo as a dynamic and powerful guard. He wrapped up his junior season with a first-team All-MAC selection, recording impressive averages of 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
Over his three-year stint with the Rockets, he demonstrated consistent performance, shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line. His defensive prowess was also recognized, earning him a place on the MAC All-Defensive Team last year and a spot on the All-MAC Freshman Team in the 2021-22 season.
Moss's transition to Oregon comes at a pivotal time as the Ducks gear up to join the Big Ten, giving him numerous chances to play close to his Midwestern roots.
Moss is poised to compete for the starting guard slot left open by Jermaine Couisnard's graduation, aiming to make an immediate impact in a fiercely competitive conference.
The Ducks are counting on Moss's defensive capabilities and scoring talent to navigate the challenges of the Big Ten. His addition, coupled with that of Brandon Angel from Stanford, greatly enhances Oregon's roster, equipping them to tackle the increased competition they'll encounter in their new conference.