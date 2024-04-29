Oregon Women's Basketball Bolsters Backcourt with BYU Transfer Nani Falatea
The Oregon Ducks have enhanced their lineup for the 2024-25 women's basketball season with the addition of Nani Falatea, a transfer from Brigham Young University, as announced on Monday.
Falatea, a 5-foot-9 guard from Salt Lake City, was a first-team all-West Coast Conference selection after averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists during her sophomore year at BYU.
When highlighting the expected impact of adding Falatea into the program, Oregon coach Kelly Graves emphasized the importance of her off-the-dribble skill to score and be a playmaker while being a proficient outside shooter. Above all else, the leadership intangibles are strongly valued.
"Nani is a knock-down shooter and extremely skilled passer. She has the ability to take defenders off the dribble and create for teammates," Graves said. "Three-point shooting is something we struggled with last season and that’s where Nani can help us improve. Her maturity and leadership abilities will be a welcome addition to the locker room and our staff is so excited to get her here and on the court."
Her high school career at East High and Herriman High in Salt Lake City was marked by numerous accolades, including state 6A MVP and multiple first-team all-state selections.
Falatea, who will join Oregon as a redshirt junior, has two years of eligibility remaining. The Ducks expect her to make an immediate impact, enhancing their perimeter shooting and adding depth to their backcourt.
In addition to her athletic prowess, Falatea's personal life is also noteworthy as she is engaged to marry former Oregon offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who was drafted this weekend.