Oregon Athletic Department Surplus Sale Rapidly Approaching
The Oregon athletic department surplus sale, also known as Christmas morning for many Ducks fans, is almost here!
This is your once-a-year opportunity to obtain a variety of Duck related equipment including t-shirts, jerseys, helmets, shoes, etc. While we don’t have an actual list of products, past sales have included limited-edition Nike gear.
This year’s sale will be Saturday, May 4 at the Moshofsky Center, next to the stadium, from 9am to 12:30pm, or until all product is sold. If you want to attend here is where you need to know.
First, you will need a ticket for entry. Current University of Oregon season ticket holders and Duck Athletic Fund donors are eligible for priority access to the Surplus Sale and may start lining up at 7:30 a.m.
General admission fans will be admitted at 10:30 a.m. if product remains. General admission fans may line up beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the southeast corner of the Moshofsky Center, facing Autzen Stadium.
All season ticket holders or donors with a priority Surplus Sale ticket who are in line by 8 a.m. will be entered into a lottery, which will determine the order of entry. The priority access line will be located at the northwest doors of the Moshofsky Center, near the Duck Store entrance.
Priority access tickets can be secured by current season ticket holders and DAF donors by logging into their account. The deadline to claim a priority access ticket is Thursday, May 2 at 5 p.m., and each account holder will be able to claim two (2) entry passes into to sale.
Tickets can be shown on Oregon Gameday app and will be scanned prior to receiving a line lottery ticket. Season ticket holders and donors who claim a pass may view, and forward their pass, through the Go Ducks Gameday app. Only one entry will be allowed per pass, and no re-entry will be permitted. All patrons age 2 and above will be required to have a ticket.
Here are some additional rules from the University of Oregon to know before you go!
- NO CASH. Only Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover or Debit Cards are accepted. Please have ID ready.
- All sales are final, no returns or exchanges.
- Some items may include a purchasing limit and will be designated by signage inside the venue.
- Only small personal purses will be permitted inside the sale.
- Camping is strictly prohibited and is of no benefit due to the random line drawing. Campers will be asked to leave.
- Parking is available in the east gravel lot of Autzen Stadium.
- Line tickets will be used for entry into the sale and may not be transferred to others.
- Only one line ticket per person age 16 or above.
- No food or beverage will be permitted inside the Moshofsky Center.
- Hoarding of items is prohibited.