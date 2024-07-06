Ducks Basketball Adds Oregon Native, UC Davis Transfer
Dana Altman is adding an Oregon native for the upcoming season.
Drew Carter, originally out of Portland, is transferring to Oregon men's basketball as a walk-on. Carter played last season for UC Davis.
In his lone season with the Aggies, Carter saw 22 minutes of action across nine games. He scored a season-high six points against Jessup in the season-opener.
Last season was the first time Carter had focused soley on basketball. The two-sport star at Tigard High School began his college career in football.
As a true freshman at Colorado in 2021, carter played in six games at quarterback. He appeared in just three games the following year, ultimately joining the mass exodus of transfers upon the hiring of Deion Sanders and the transfer addition of heir to the QB position Shedeur Sanders.
As a prep star, Carter was one of the top basketball prospects in the class of 2021, ranking as Oregon's No. 4 player in the state by ESPN. A high-profile basketball recruit throughout his entire prep days, Future150 ranked him as the nation's No. 33 prospect and No. 2 combo guard back in 2016.
The 6-3 guard joins other transfer additions in Eugene: Ra'Heim Moss (Toledo), Brandon Angel (Stanford), TJ Bamba (Villanova) and Supreme Cook (Georgetown). Altman also added high school signee Ibrahima Traore and has a commitment from Jamari Phillips.
